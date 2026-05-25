Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,935 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $101.12 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Weiss Ratings cut United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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