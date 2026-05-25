Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 181.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,084 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 152,829 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Intel were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $119.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $602.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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