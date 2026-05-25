Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $529.88 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $433.00 and a 52-week high of $674.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $576.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $640.73.

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Trending Headlines about Deere & Company

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Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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