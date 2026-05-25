Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,202 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 12,379 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,942,156,000 after buying an additional 676,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Evercore upped their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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