Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 16,261 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,225 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,261 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 809,093 shares of the company's stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 69,496 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.5% in the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 68,485 shares of the company's stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 207,358 shares of the company's stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252,054 shares of the company's stock worth $811,726,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 72,970 shares of the company's stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company's stock.

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Wheaton Precious Metals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted its earnings forecasts across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting stronger long-term profitability expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals. Wheaton Precious Metals analyst update

Zacks Research boosted its earnings forecasts across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting stronger long-term profitability expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals. Positive Sentiment: The biggest revisions were notably higher estimates for FY2026 EPS to $4.50, FY2027 EPS to $4.74, and FY2028 EPS to $4.09, which supports the view that earnings power remains solid. Wheaton Precious Metals earnings estimate revision

The biggest revisions were notably higher estimates for FY2026 EPS to $4.50, FY2027 EPS to $4.74, and FY2028 EPS to $4.09, which supports the view that earnings power remains solid. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved forecasts, Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, indicating the new estimates were not strong enough to warrant a more bullish stance. Wheaton Precious Metals hold rating

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $126.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.70. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $84.46 and a 12 month high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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