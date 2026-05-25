Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 17,548 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,548 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 7,091 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $305.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $381.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $309.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels.

Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run.

The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Article: Lam Research focused on adding AI to chipmaking tools as it eyes US expansion, CEO says

Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new research lab in Salzburg focused on panel-level chip packaging, aiming to improve chip density and reduce packaging costs as AI demand rises.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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