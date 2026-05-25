Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,120 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,158 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,466,400. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $5,076,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $260.58 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $261.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.06. The company has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a PE ratio of 143.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Key Stories Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on PANW to $285 from $235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling further upside potential for the cybersecurity leader.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on PANW to $285 from $235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling further upside potential for the cybersecurity leader. Positive Sentiment: Truist also boosted its price target ahead of results, reinforcing Wall Street’s improving view of Palo Alto Networks’ earnings and growth outlook. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Gets Major Price Target Boost from Truist Ahead of Q1 Results

Truist also boosted its price target ahead of results, reinforcing Wall Street’s improving view of Palo Alto Networks’ earnings and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said customers at the company’s Ignite On Tour event showed strong interest in PANW’s AI security offerings, with acquisitions Portkey and Koi Security attracting attention and little resistance to recent firewall price increases.

Jefferies said customers at the company’s Ignite On Tour event showed strong interest in PANW’s AI security offerings, with acquisitions Portkey and Koi Security attracting attention and little resistance to recent firewall price increases. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary continued to highlight cybersecurity as a durable budget priority, with Palo Alto Networks added to Josh Brown’s “best stocks” list alongside other leading security names.

Investor commentary continued to highlight cybersecurity as a durable budget priority, with Palo Alto Networks added to Josh Brown’s “best stocks” list alongside other leading security names. Neutral Sentiment: One article framed PANW’s strong year-to-date outperformance versus Palantir as a possible rebalancing candidate, but the piece was more about relative performance than a new company-specific catalyst. Palo Alto Networks Is Beating Palantir by 60% This Year. Is a Rebalancing Imminent?

One article framed PANW’s strong year-to-date outperformance versus Palantir as a possible rebalancing candidate, but the piece was more about relative performance than a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Company insider selling by CAO Josh D. Paul was disclosed, though the 400-share sale was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and does not by itself signal a major shift in fundamentals.

Company insider selling by CAO Josh D. Paul was disclosed, though the 400-share sale was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and does not by itself signal a major shift in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to rising AI security demand for products like Prisma AIRS and XSIAM, supporting the long-term growth narrative rather than changing near-term results.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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