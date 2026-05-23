Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB Shares Purchased by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB - Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,658 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for about 2.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 892,489 shares of the bank's stock worth $61,709,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 523,703 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prosperity Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PB

More Prosperity Bancshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prosperity Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its forecasts for several periods, including FY2026 EPS to $6.24 and FY2028 EPS to $7.86 , suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth for Prosperity Bancshares. Article Title

Zacks Research raised its forecasts for several periods, including and , suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth for Prosperity Bancshares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also nudged up near-term estimates for Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 , reinforcing expectations that earnings should continue to improve over time. Article Title

Analysts also nudged up near-term estimates for and , reinforcing expectations that earnings should continue to improve over time. Neutral Sentiment: Director Ned S. Holmes disclosed multiple share sales totaling 1,100 shares at about $68.78 per share. While not necessarily a major red flag, insider selling can create a cautious tone for investors. Article Title

Director disclosed multiple share sales totaling at about per share. While not necessarily a major red flag, insider selling can create a cautious tone for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Some Zacks estimates were trimmed for later periods, including Q4 2027 , Q3 2027 , and FY2027 , indicating analysts see a bit more uncertainty in the out-years. Article Title

Some Zacks estimates were trimmed for later periods, including , , and , indicating analysts see a bit more uncertainty in the out-years. Negative Sentiment: The repeated insider sales by the same director may be interpreted by some investors as a lack of near-term conviction, which can pressure sentiment in the stock. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $42,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,973,210. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $977,250. Insiders own 3.96% of the company's stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB - Free Report).

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