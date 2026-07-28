Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 2,689 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,073 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $538,871,000. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,444 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 195,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 21.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 5.0%

NVDA opened at $196.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company's 50-day moving average is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average is $195.93. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA reportedly plans to invest $5 billion in Safe Superintelligence, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. The partnership would also provide SSI access to NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin systems, potentially adding a high-profile AI customer and expanding future chip demand. Reuters article

NVIDIA reportedly plans to invest in Safe Superintelligence, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. The partnership would also provide SSI access to NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin systems, potentially adding a high-profile AI customer and expanding future chip demand. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI is reportedly considering a data-center financing arrangement backed by NVIDIA, potentially supporting a 10-gigawatt Ohio campus. Although the structure creates risks, it also underscores NVIDIA’s central role in the AI infrastructure buildout and could support demand for its GPUs and systems. CNBC article

OpenAI is reportedly considering a data-center financing arrangement backed by NVIDIA, potentially supporting a 10-gigawatt Ohio campus. Although the structure creates risks, it also underscores NVIDIA’s central role in the AI infrastructure buildout and could support demand for its GPUs and systems. Positive Sentiment: Additional business announcements included a $1 billion investment in South Korea’s NAVER, a five-year, more-than-$1.5 billion AI infrastructure contract using over 9,200 Blackwell B300 GPUs, and expanded partnerships with chip-design and engineering firms. These developments reinforce NVIDIA’s ecosystem reach and customer pipeline. Benzinga article

Additional business announcements included a $1 billion investment in South Korea’s NAVER, a five-year, more-than-$1.5 billion AI infrastructure contract using over 9,200 Blackwell B300 GPUs, and expanded partnerships with chip-design and engineering firms. These developments reinforce NVIDIA’s ecosystem reach and customer pipeline. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its Agent Toolkit with PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries and helped launch an open-model AI safety alliance with more than 30 companies. The initiatives could broaden software adoption and strengthen NVIDIA’s position in autonomous engineering, chip design and AI security. NVIDIA release

NVIDIA expanded its Agent Toolkit with PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries and helped launch an open-model AI safety alliance with more than 30 companies. The initiatives could broaden software adoption and strengthen NVIDIA’s position in autonomous engineering, chip design and AI security. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, citing strong Blackwell and Rubin demand, while bullish investor Dan Ives said AI demand continues to exceed supply. However, these views have not offset near-term concerns about valuation and capital intensity.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, citing strong Blackwell and Rubin demand, while bullish investor Dan Ives said AI demand continues to exceed supply. However, these views have not offset near-term concerns about valuation and capital intensity. Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted negatively to reports that NVIDIA could guarantee as much as $250 billion—and potentially participate in a far larger AI investment cycle—for OpenAI infrastructure. The scale raised renewed “circular financing” and technology-bubble concerns, with investors questioning whether AI spending is being supported by end-customer cash flows or vendor financing. MarketWatch article

Investors reacted negatively to reports that NVIDIA could guarantee as much as $250 billion—and potentially participate in a far larger AI investment cycle—for OpenAI infrastructure. The scale raised renewed “circular financing” and technology-bubble concerns, with investors questioning whether AI spending is being supported by end-customer cash flows or vendor financing. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selling, fresh Chinese chip competition and renewed comparisons with the dot-com bubble added pressure. Apple also briefly reclaimed the world’s largest-company ranking, underscoring concerns about NVIDIA’s valuation and the sustainability of AI-related spending.

Broader semiconductor selling, fresh Chinese chip competition and renewed comparisons with the dot-com bubble added pressure. Apple also briefly reclaimed the world’s largest-company ranking, underscoring concerns about NVIDIA’s valuation and the sustainability of AI-related spending. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data showed extensive NVIDIA insider selling and no open-market purchases over the past six months, a sentiment headwind even though such transactions may reflect diversification or scheduled sales.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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