Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MRSH opened at $182.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.60 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is 45.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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