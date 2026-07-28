Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX Stock Position Lifted by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX - Free Report) by 213.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,322 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 122,022 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for about 3.3% of Eagle Health Investments LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $18,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company's stock.

Get PTGX alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $135.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.79. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $143.29.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.70 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a negative net margin of 154.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,061,460.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $922,880.50. This represents a 53.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 523,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,410,617.36. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,130 shares of company stock worth $16,355,220. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PTGX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist's approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Protagonist Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Protagonist Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here