Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,061 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,379 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 9,061 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $151.49 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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