Provident Trust Co. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,351 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.3% of Provident Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.'s holdings in Apple were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenir Tech Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 822.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,493 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 260,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent that could handle complex tasks across apps and devices. Its installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices could help drive adoption, though a launch may be more than a year away. Article: What Is Apple Planning With Its New Autonomous AI Agent?

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent that could handle complex tasks across apps and devices. Its installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices could help drive adoption, though a launch may be more than a year away. Neutral Sentiment: Mac momentum and a refreshed wearables lineup could support sales, but the outlook depends on whether wearables recover from their slowdown and supply constraints ease. Article: Can Wearables and Mac Revenues Add Fresh Momentum?

Mac momentum and a refreshed wearables lineup could support sales, but the outlook depends on whether wearables recover from their slowdown and supply constraints ease. Negative Sentiment: The AI-agent opportunity remains uncertain: Apple may not launch until late 2027, and its comparatively restrained AI infrastructure investment raises questions about serving complex features at scale.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $354.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.42 and a fifty-two week high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $296.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Apple from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citic Securities raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total transaction of $8,460,671.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,832,236.98. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Timothy D. Cook sold 191,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $63,846,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,264,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,837,377.28. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 292,131 shares of company stock valued at $97,438,605 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

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