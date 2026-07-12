Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 42,280 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Prudential Financial worth $74,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Prudential Financial by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 157,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 76,461 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,669.0% in the 4th quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 46,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,293 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 171,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE PRU traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.43. 1,310,500 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,589. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.83%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Prudential Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Trending Headlines about Prudential Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prudential was included in articles highlighting solid dividend stocks and momentum names, which can attract income and value investors looking for stable cash flows and defensive characteristics.

Prudential was included in articles highlighting solid dividend stocks and momentum names, which can attract income and value investors looking for stable cash flows and defensive characteristics. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Prudential Financial to $109 from $101, showing improved valuation expectations even though the firm kept a neutral stance.

Mizuho raised its price target on Prudential Financial to $109 from $101, showing improved valuation expectations even though the firm kept a neutral stance. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $103 from $100, signaling some confidence in Prudential’s outlook despite maintaining an underweight rating.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $103 from $100, signaling some confidence in Prudential’s outlook despite maintaining an underweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Prudential announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on August 4 and hold its strategy call on August 5, keeping investors focused on the upcoming results and management commentary. Prudential Financial, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Earnings; Schedules Earnings and Strategy Call

Prudential announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on August 4 and hold its strategy call on August 5, keeping investors focused on the upcoming results and management commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its target to $110 from $105 but kept a hold rating, reinforcing the view that the stock looks fairly valued after its recent run.

Jefferies lifted its target to $110 from $105 but kept a hold rating, reinforcing the view that the stock looks fairly valued after its recent run. Negative Sentiment: Several broker notes still imply downside from the current share price, including Wells Fargo, Mizuho, and Jefferies, which may temper further near-term gains.

Several broker notes still imply downside from the current share price, including Wells Fargo, Mizuho, and Jefferies, which may temper further near-term gains. Negative Sentiment: Consensus coverage referenced in recent reports remains cautious, with analysts described as having a “reduce” recommendation on PRU, pointing to a generally lukewarm outlook.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Prudential Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $104.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

Further Reading

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