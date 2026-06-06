Prudential PLC Acquires 97,317 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,224 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Rollins were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 16.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 75.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 185.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,718 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Rollins

Key Rollins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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