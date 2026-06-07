Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 1,432.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,380 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,285 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 66,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $402,743,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,542.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,849,000 after buying an additional 373,241 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

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