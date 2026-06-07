Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Prudential PLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $229,653,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $107,916,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,621.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 87,770 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,724 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,546,000 after purchasing an additional 75,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 56,916 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $390.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total transaction of $77,792.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,214.65. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,233,807.68. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $306.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $326.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.39. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.20 and a one year high of $512.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

More Kinsale Capital Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinsale’s Q1 2026 results were still strong, with net income and investment income rising and the combined ratio improving to 77.4%, underscoring continued underwriting discipline and profitability. Kinsale Capital: A Top Insurer, But The Easy Growth Is Over

Kinsale’s Q1 2026 results were still strong, with net income and investment income rising and the combined ratio improving to 77.4%, underscoring continued underwriting discipline and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces said the recent selloff has been driven more by slower premium growth than by underwriting deterioration, suggesting the business model remains intact even as growth normalizes. Kinsale Capital: The Selloff Is About Growth, Not Underwriting

Several commentary pieces said the recent selloff has been driven more by slower premium growth than by underwriting deterioration, suggesting the business model remains intact even as growth normalizes. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028 slightly, reflecting a more cautious outlook for future growth, but the revisions were modest and still leave forecasts above current-year consensus.

Zacks Research trimmed earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028 slightly, reflecting a more cautious outlook for future growth, but the revisions were modest and still leave forecasts above current-year consensus. Neutral Sentiment: An earnings roundup noted Kinsale remains part of a broader property & casualty insurance group that is being watched for how Q1 results translate into the rest of the year. Q1 earnings roundup: Kinsale Capital Group NYSE: KNSL and the rest of the property & casualty insurance segment

An earnings roundup noted Kinsale remains part of a broader property & casualty insurance group that is being watched for how Q1 results translate into the rest of the year. Negative Sentiment: Analysts highlighted that the “easy growth” phase may be over, with gross written premiums down slightly in Q1 and valuation still dependent on Kinsale sustaining premium growth alongside its premium profitability.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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