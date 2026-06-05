Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,920 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $36,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walmart Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.09. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $936.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart expanded its express delivery offering to include Subway meals, giving shoppers a new fast-delivery option and strengthening its omnichannel and marketplace strategy. Article Title

Walmart expanded its express delivery offering to include Subway meals, giving shoppers a new fast-delivery option and strengthening its omnichannel and marketplace strategy. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating on Walmart and raised its price target to $145, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s growth and digital expansion. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating on Walmart and raised its price target to $145, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s growth and digital expansion. Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial also lifted its price target, citing Walmart’s AI-driven platform and digital investments as key drivers of longer-term value. Article Title

Tigress Financial also lifted its price target, citing Walmart’s AI-driven platform and digital investments as key drivers of longer-term value. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart announced preliminary voting results from its 2026 annual shareholders’ meeting, with 89.88% of outstanding shares represented; management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model. Article Title

Walmart announced preliminary voting results from its 2026 annual shareholders’ meeting, with 89.88% of outstanding shares represented; management highlighted strong FY26 performance and its omnichannel model. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary remains mixed, with some analysts and media noting skepticism about consumer health and Walmart’s valuation after recent earnings. Article Title

Broader commentary remains mixed, with some analysts and media noting skepticism about consumer health and Walmart’s valuation after recent earnings. Negative Sentiment: Amazon overtaking Walmart as the top company in the Fortune 500 is a symbolic competitive setback and underscores intensifying pressure in e-commerce and retail scale. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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