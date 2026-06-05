Prudential PLC Buys 216,784 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 138.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,087 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 216,784 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Newmont were worth $37,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,107,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,390,613,000 after buying an additional 637,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,738,756,000 after buying an additional 946,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,622,479 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,160,505,000 after acquiring an additional 725,012 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Newmont by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,156,669 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $687,223,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Newmont from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.07.

Get Our Latest Report on NEM

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $315,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,895.80. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 49,950 shares of company stock worth $5,494,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $108.46 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.62. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here