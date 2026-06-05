Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,258 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 18,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4%

TJX opened at $158.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

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About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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