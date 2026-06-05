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Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Prudential PLC trimmed its Eli Lilly stake by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 7,505 shares and leaving it with 66,629 shares valued at about $71.6 million. Eli Lilly now ranks as Prudential’s 25th-largest holding.
  • Eli Lilly reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $8.55 versus the $6.97 estimate and revenue of $19.8 billion, up 55.5% year over year. The company also reaffirmed growth momentum with FY 2026 guidance of 35.5 to 37.0 EPS.
  • Investor and analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with hedge funds still owning more than 82% of the stock and Wall Street maintaining a “Moderate Buy” consensus. Recent coverage also highlighted Lilly’s pipeline expansion, including a potential $1.9 billion collaboration with Ascidian Therapeutics.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,629 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Prudential PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prudential PLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $71,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,125.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $970.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,012.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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