Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 6,399.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,946 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 129,916 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $40,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 667.0% in the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 4.4%

GE opened at $328.53 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $232.24 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $298.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.06. The company has a market cap of $342.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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