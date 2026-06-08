Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Ciena were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,161 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 660,988 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $154,585,000 after buying an additional 410,588 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 222.7% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,095.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,527 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

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Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock opened at $489.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.71. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.85 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate.

Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Article Title

Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term.

Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One analyst downgrade from Zacks Research to hold added to the cautious tone, reinforcing the market’s concern that expectations had become too elevated heading into earnings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,866.40. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.65, for a total transaction of $684,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,074,931.65. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $19,502,359. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $425.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $345.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $350.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $380.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $530.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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