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Prudential PLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Bunge Global logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Prudential PLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 140.6% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 14,039 shares worth about $1.25 million.
  • Other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions in BG, and institutions now own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
  • Bunge Global reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS of $1.83 versus $0.97 estimated, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.67.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 140.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.2%

Bunge Global stock opened at $126.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bunge Global (NYSE:BG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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