Prudential PLC Has $29.75 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,840 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CICC Research raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,093.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $932.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $899.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $592.90 and a 1-year high of $1,095.90. The stock has a market cap of $322.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is being positioned to benefit from a wave of high-profile IPO activity, with reports saying it is a lead bookrunner on SpaceX and will help lead Anthropic’s offering, reinforcing optimism about future banking and advisory revenue.

Goldman Sachs is being positioned to benefit from a wave of high-profile IPO activity, with reports saying it is a lead bookrunner on SpaceX and will help lead Anthropic’s offering, reinforcing optimism about future banking and advisory revenue. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is also expanding its digital-assets push, launching a tokenized real estate fund with partners including Apex Group and Archax, which may support the firm’s image as an innovator in blockchain and asset tokenization.

Goldman Sachs is also expanding its digital-assets push, launching a tokenized real estate fund with partners including Apex Group and Archax, which may support the firm’s image as an innovator in blockchain and asset tokenization. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Goldman Sachs research and executives commenting positively on AI-driven market trends and investor appetite, but these were mostly commentary rather than direct company-specific financial updates.

Several articles highlighted Goldman Sachs research and executives commenting positively on AI-driven market trends and investor appetite, but these were mostly commentary rather than direct company-specific financial updates. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs analysts also issued or adjusted ratings on other companies such as Broadcom, Accenture, Q2 Holdings, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise; these moves reflect the firm’s broader research activity but are not direct catalysts for GS shares.

Goldman Sachs analysts also issued or adjusted ratings on other companies such as Broadcom, Accenture, Q2 Holdings, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise; these moves reflect the firm’s broader research activity but are not direct catalysts for GS shares. Negative Sentiment: There was also a recent note that Goldman Sachs shares had dipped more than the broader market in an earlier session, suggesting some volatility, though the latest news flow is more supportive overall.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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