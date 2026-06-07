Prudential PLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,684 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 40,154 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27. The company has a market cap of $622.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $102.68 and a one year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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