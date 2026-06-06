Prudential PLC Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Prudential PLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 468.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,805 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,043 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $252.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.82. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $280.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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