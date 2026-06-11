Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,283 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 90,804 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Prudential PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prudential PLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,132,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Avise Financial Cooperative Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $70,947,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $356.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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