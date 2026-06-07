Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock worth $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock worth $15,259,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $4,872,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market.

GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending.

Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders.

The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines.

Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation.

GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Victor Abate recently sold shares in a disclosed SEC filing, which may add to cautious sentiment even though the sale appears small relative to the company’s size.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $935.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,003.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $819.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.65 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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