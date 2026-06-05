Prudential PLC Purchases 230,132 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Prudential PLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 515.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,752 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 230,132 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE NEE opened at $85.62 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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