Free Trial
→ $36 million a day says something big is coming (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Nasdaq logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Prudential PLC sharply reduced its Nasdaq stake by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 87,018 shares and leaving it with 11,160 shares valued at about $1.08 million.
  • Nasdaq reported a strong recent quarter, with EPS of $0.96 and revenue of $2.14 billion, both ahead of analyst expectations; revenue rose 13.7% year over year.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.31 per share, while analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $107.15.
  • Interested in Nasdaq? Here are five stocks we like better.

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,160 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 87,018 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 113,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $9,706,923.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,965,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,953,765.44. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $700,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,808,798.70. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,162 shares of company stock worth $11,932,913. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $87.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.09. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Nasdaq's payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nasdaq Right Now?

Before you consider Nasdaq, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nasdaq wasn't on the list.

While Nasdaq currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
$36 million a day says something big is coming
$36 million a day says something big is coming
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 2, 2026
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines