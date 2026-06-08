Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,247 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 33,916 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,677,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,990,000. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 389.5% during the third quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,468,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,492 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,021,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,635,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $819,427,000 after purchasing an additional 769,944 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $35.06 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $705.10 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Z

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $111,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 134,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,089,460.83. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $125,241.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,071.35. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,206. 25.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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