Prudential PLC Sells 43,540 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,665 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 43,540 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,426 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $351,660,000 after purchasing an additional 105,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $263.54 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.71 and a 200-day moving average of $246.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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