Prudential PLC Sells 5,561 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in AMETEK were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,372,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 760,410 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,444,000 after acquiring an additional 695,419 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 411.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 785,020 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $147,584,000 after acquiring an additional 631,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,311,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:AME opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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