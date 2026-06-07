Prudential PLC Sells 77,847 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,249 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 77,847 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,440,210 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 191,957 shares during the period. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 82,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 702.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 576,026 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $38,283,000 after purchasing an additional 504,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.1%

FIS opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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