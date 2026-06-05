Prudential PLC Sells 88,665 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 88,665 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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