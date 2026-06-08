Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 69,620 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $135.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The company's 50-day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $128.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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