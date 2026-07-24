PSquared Asset Management AG Buys Shares of 35,000 Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Structure Therapeutics comprises about 0.6% of PSquared Asset Management AG's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of -1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Structure Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPCR

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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