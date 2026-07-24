PSquared Asset Management AG Has $27.66 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

PSquared Asset Management AG grew its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,385 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 9.6% of PSquared Asset Management AG's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG's holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,275 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company's stock.

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Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $347.70 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $316.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $268.23 and a 12-month high of $358.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Norfolk Southern's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $331.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

See Also

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