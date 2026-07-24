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PSquared Asset Management AG Increases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Warner Bros. Discovery logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its Warner Bros. Discovery stake by 7.9% in the first quarter, adding 122,288 shares to reach 1,663,164 shares. WBD is now the fund’s largest holding, representing about 15.9% of its portfolio.
  • Several other hedge funds also increased their positions, and institutional investors now own 59.95% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares. This suggests continued institutional interest in the stock despite mixed fundamentals.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall: the stock carries a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $27.04. Recent developments around the Paramount-Skydance/WBD deal include EU approval with conditions, but legal challenges and trading hedging indicate ongoing uncertainty.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Warner Bros. Discovery.

PSquared Asset Management AG increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,164 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 122,288 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 15.9% of PSquared Asset Management AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG owned 0.07% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $45,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.6% during the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Weiss Ratings downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Key Warner Bros. Discovery News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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