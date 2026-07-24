PSquared Asset Management AG Makes New Investment in IHS Holding Limited $IHS

PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,343,787 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $35,749,000. IHS makes up about 12.4% of PSquared Asset Management AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG owned 1.29% of IHS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHS. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in IHS by 545.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,704 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in IHS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company's stock.

Get IHS alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Our Latest Report on IHS

IHS Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:IHS opened at $8.23 on Friday. IHS Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $439.16 million. IHS had a negative return on equity of 1,351.44% and a net margin of 10.74%.

IHS Company Profile

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IHS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IHS wasn't on the list.

While IHS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here