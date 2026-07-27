PTC Inc. $PTC Stake Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,846 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 204,612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of PTC worth $186,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $295,399,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,202,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,858 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 17.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,505,930 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $499,525,000 after purchasing an additional 529,208 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 856.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 465,814 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $94,570,000 after purchasing an additional 417,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,710,141 shares of the technology company's stock worth $297,924,000 after purchasing an additional 361,038 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $169.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.14. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. PTC's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PTC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PTC wasn't on the list.

While PTC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here