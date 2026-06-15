Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 76,900 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,440 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.35% of JFrog worth $25,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total value of $8,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,734,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,152,075.86. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 805,700 shares of company stock worth $58,486,362. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $89.16.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FROG

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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