Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,868 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:BURL opened at $336.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $351.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $321.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. Burlington Stores's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $469,073.02. The trade was a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,875 shares of company stock worth $3,218,952. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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