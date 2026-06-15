Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,618 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 47,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.17% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $134,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 92,240 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,128 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,019 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 256,504 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $91.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

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