Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $111.55 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 467.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 748,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $111,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,190. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $125.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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