Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $36.17 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,613 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.18% of Curtiss-Wright worth $36,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 738.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $37,812,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 120,535 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,218 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $100,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $758.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $726.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $665.26. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $458.74 and a one year high of $768.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Curtiss-Wright's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $746.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total transaction of $288,058.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,075.40. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 9,080 shares of company stock worth $6,297,278 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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