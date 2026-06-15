Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 1,037.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,314 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 779,187 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $72,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE EW opened at $85.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here