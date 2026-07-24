Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,043 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,802 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $300,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,185.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,132.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,039.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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