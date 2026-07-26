Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 120,034 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,889 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after acquiring an additional 120,034 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $18,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,569,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Barrick Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.46.

View Our Latest Report on B

More Barrick Mining News

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. The company's revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Barrick Mining's payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Further Reading

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